I-T ‘raid’ robbery: Woman nabbed, husband on run

The police had issued a lookout notice for Haris, 52.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a woman in connection with the robbery in Aluva in which a five-member gang posing as Income Tax officials, robbed a house  and decamped with 300g of gold and `1.8 lakh in cash.

Suhara, 37, of Koothuparamba, wife of accused Haris who is still on the run, was nabbed for allegedly being a part of the team that conspired to carry out the robbery.

Police said the accused charted the plan in their house at Koothuparamba. Besides, she provided hideouts for the accused after the operation. With the arrest of Suhara, the number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to five.

The police had issued a lookout notice for Haris, 52.The gang broke into the house of a Maharashtra native in Aluva around 11am on June 5 and ‘raided’ the house for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

The gang told the house owner, Sanjay, and his family not to make phone calls during the raid. The accused also showed a fake identity card on their phones to make them believe that they were Income Tax officials.

