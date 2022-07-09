Private bus driver’s licence suspended for overtaking, blocking road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The motor vehicle department has suspended the licence of a private bus driver for overtaking another bus near Kaloor Metro station and obstructing other vehicles. The licence of K Vinod, a native of Pathanamthitta, has been suspended for three months with effect from August 1. Vinod was asked to produce his licence. But he sought a week’s time and even after that he did not produce the licence. Following this, Vinod’s licence was cancelled.