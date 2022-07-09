STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan native held for burglary, one flees

A Rajasthan native was arrested for breaking into a house in Elamkulam and stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 2.8 lakh. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Rajasthan native was arrested for breaking into a house in Elamkulam and stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 2.8 lakh. The arrested was identified as Madan Bagsi, 19, of Ajmer. Madan and his friend Deepak Bagsi broke into the house around 10.30 pm on July 2 and stole gold ornaments and fixed deposit receipts kept in the almirah.

Kadavanthra police had registered a case and identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. Later, he was nabbed from a hideout in the city and his arrest was recorded on Thursday. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his friend had made attempts to break into GCDA Guest House in Kochi for theft but failed.

Police are trying to trace Deepak who is suspected to have left Kochi. According to police, the duo belongs to a gipsy community in Rajasthan and they were involved in thefts in various states.

