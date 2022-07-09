The taste of Thailand

MS Amrita By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennai’s beloved Cafe de Bangkok, serving authentic Thai cuisine has now come to Kochi. The restaurant, to celebrate its inauguration, is conducting a Thai-Pan Asian Food Festival at the restaurant for a month. The restaurant was inaugurated by Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consulate General of the Royal Kingdom of Thailand, on June 24. “Cafe de Bangkok in Chennai has built a reputation for quality food and a very good Taiwanese experience too,” said Nitirooge during the inauguration.

Thai chef Ratchadaporn Puthong, who started the restaurant in Chennai, is supervising this Kochi restaurant. Many Thai offerings fill their menu, along with some Chinese, Japanese and other Asian cuisines. Their most popular dish at the restaurant, from years of experience in Chennai, appears to be the Pad Thai, which comes in 26 varieties, chicken satay, tom yum soup and Thai green and red curries. For dessert, the restaurant is serving the famous Thai dish - mango sticky rice. Many kinds of Chinese dim sum and bao buns are also available here.

I started my Thai dine-out affair with a spicy chicken tom yum soup. It seemed to be the correct decision, the spicy broth with a blend of garlic, chillies and special Thai herbs and spices is refreshing. Thai spring rolls made with a filling of rice vermicelli taste quite different from the other rolls I have tasted so far. The Thai spices add a distinct taste to it compared to the Chinese variety.

Chilli garlic noodles with prawns have become something of a favourite for me. The sauce and the spicy mixture with fried prawns make the noodles a special treat. The noodles were thin and chewy. I topped it off with sticky white rice and Thai green curry. The curry gets its colour from a blend of green chillies and coconut milk. Along with the lemon grass, and flavours of different spices, including coriander, the curry is quite similar to the authentic version.

The mountain chilli prawn, another prawn dish, was crunchy and spicy. It’s very difficult to feel the taste of prawns amid the Thai sauces. However, you won’t feel like complaining. Their moon fan fried with some extra veggies, leaves and some particular oil, gives it a very different taste and makes the plateful a fragrant affair. A bit of Thai red curry with it makes it a perfect meal. Forgoing, mango sticky rice, I picked the ruby coloured Tab Tim Kob for the dessert. This sweet delicacy made with coconut milk, has a unique texture and is extremely refreshing and cool.

They have 21 varieties for the noodle lovers of the city, all with a touch of Thailand. They also have many more varieties of traditional Thai foods. The restaurant also has a bubble tea bar, to wind up the tasty feat. They have six varieties of bubble tea, including the original flavour from Taiwan, Coffee Bubble Tea is another flavour that has a refreshing flavour. To experience the authentic taste of Thai, Cafe De Bangkok is one of the best places for food lovers in the city.