A winner remembers roots

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: She is an associate professor of crop ecophysiology with the department of plant and environmental sciences at Clemson University in South Carolina. Recently, she also received the Early Career Award from the Crop Science Society of America. But the 36-year-old is not one to forget her roots. Meet Sruthi Narayanan, belonging to Kumaranellur, who has decided to use the fellowship amount to fund the educational expenses of eight girl students in Thrithala constituency for their Plus I and II courses.

“I studied at a government school where children from the middle and lower strata of society went. I always thought of giving something back to society so that girls are not left behind academically due to their financial background or gender,” Sruthi says. She points out that gender inequality is a real social issue, not just in India but everywhere.

“There is no equal opportunity for girls when it comes to education, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). More girls need to be encouraged and provided with the opportunity to explore these streams, and that’s why I decided to sponsor a few of them,” says Sruthi, whose agricultural family background motivated her to pursue a career as a crop scientist.

Sruthi receiving the Early Career Award

instituted by Crop Science Society of America

To select students who are meritorious and need financial aid, she sought help from local MLA and Speaker MB Rajesh. “We have formed a screening committee of eminent academicians who will decide the disbursal of the scholarships. The eight students will be receiving Rs 1,000 every month throughout their Plus I and II courses,” he says. The criteria is A+ grade in all subjects in the SSLC examination and a family annual income below Rs 1 lakh. Weightage will be given to applicants who have no house, either or both parents or have family members with serious ailments, Rajesh says.

Daughter of PK Narayanan Kutty and AK Sreedevi, both retired primary school teachers, Sruthi studied at the Government HS, Kumaranellur, until Class X. The school counts writers Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri and M T Vasudevan Nair among its alumni.

Sruthi earned her bachelor’s degree from the Kerala Agriculture University in Thrissur. She then went to the US for her Master’s, and earned a doctorate in agronomy in 2015 from the Kansas State University. This year, she received the Kansas University’s Distinguished Young Alumni award. Sruthi’s husband, Pratheesh Chandran, a resident of Tiruvalla, is an entomologist with the Clemson University. The couple has a five-year-old daughter, Mizhi.