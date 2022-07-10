STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five youths arrested with 400g of MDMA

Rural SP K Karthick said an investigation is on to trace the persons for whom the drug was brought.

Published: 10th July 2022 07:00 AM

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police arrested five youths with 400 grams of MDMA. Munish, 27, of Kannur, Afzal, 23, of South Vazhakulam; Charles Dennis, 25, Punnapra, Alappuzha; and Muhammad Ansar, 26,of Edathala, and Azrath,20, of Pookkattupadi, were arrested by a team headed by district police chief K Karthick.

The three accused were first nabbed with 634mg of MDMA while they were transporting the drug in a car at Angamaly TB Junction. During subsequent investigation, 400g of drug kept in a scooter was seized, and two persons were arrested. The gang brought the MDMA from Bengaluru. Three members of the gang reached Coimbatore by bus from Bengaluru. Two of them returned to Kerala by car while the third person travelled in a bus.

Munish, who was coming in the bus, tried to escape on a scooter belonging to Azrath when he learnt that the other gang members had landed in police net. The police team chased the duo and arrested them from Aluva Kunnatheri area. Rural SP K Karthick said an investigation is on to trace the persons for whom the drug was brought.

