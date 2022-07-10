Man barges into house, tries to kill minor girl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A young man allegedly barged into the rented house of a Telangana woman and tried to murder the latter’s seven-year-old daughter who was sleeping inside. Aboobaker Siddique, 27, a native of Tamil Nadu who was earlier staying at VMV Orphanage in Ollur, Thrissur, arrived at the woman’s house around 6pm on Friday.

The woman and her 12-year-old elder daughter were resting in the sit-out of the house at Ayyappankavu at that time. The man attacked the woman without any provocation, entered the house and locked the front door from inside. He then attacked the younger girl who was sleeping in the bedroom. The police said he took the girl to the bathroom and put her head in a bucket filled with water. The girl somehow managed to escape from his hands.

On hearing the screams of the woman and her daughter, local residents rushed to the spot and opened the door. They rescued the younger girl and restrained the man. They later handed him over to the Ernakulam North police.

“The reason behind the attack is yet unknown and it is learnt that the accused is mentally challenged. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason for the attack. The woman’s husband works at Smart City in Kakkanad and he was at his workplace,” said a police officer. According to the police, Aboobaker has been staying at Angamaly after leaving the orphanage. His arrest was recorded and he was produced before the court on Saturday.