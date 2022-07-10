STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Molestation on train: No bail for first accused

 While considering the plea, judge K Soman rejected the bail application of Joy, 45, of Chalakudi.

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Special Court (Pocso) on Saturday dismissed the bail petition of the first accused in a case in which a 16-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a group of men on Ernakulam-Guruvayur special express train while she was travelling with her father.

 While considering the plea, judge K Soman rejected the bail application of Joy, 45, of Chalakudi.
Though the defence counsel produced documents citing that the accused is suffering from mental illness the court did not consider it. The incident took place on June 25 after the train left Ernakulam north railway station. The men started passing lewd comments on the girl as the train left the station. The first accused abused her and roughed up her father when he questioned the act. The Thrissur railway police had registered a case and arrested the accused. The second accused is still absconding.

