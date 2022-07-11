Kochi gangsters go 'missing': 'Only one attack in six years', says home department data

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Many hit Mollywood movies have focused on criminal gangs and goonda activities in Kochi. And films like 'Big B', 'Black' and 'Kammatipaadam' continue to remain the favourites for many. But the data presented in the state assembly is a bit surprising.

Since May 2016, the city has seen minimal goonda attacks and gang wars in comparison to other major cities in the state, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's reply -- on July 6 -- to questions by Manjalamkuzhi Ali, NA Nellikkunnu, P Abdul Hameed and AKM Ashraf.

The home department has estimated that 25 criminal gangs are operating in Kerala, with 222 active goondas. The highest number of goonda attack cases has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram city, Alappuzha, Thrissur city and Kottayam.

Government data shows that, after the current government came to power, 29 goonda attack cases were registered in the state between May 20, 2021, and June 28, 2022. While five persons were killed, 26 were injured and 179 arrested.

During the previous LDF term, between May 25, 2016, and May 19, 2021, as many as 113 goonda attack cases were registered statewide. Sixteen persons were killed, 119 injured and 560 arrested, while one remains at large.

However, in Kochi, only one goonda attack was reported during the previous LDF government's tenure, with one person injured and 11 arrested. Under the current government, no goonda attack case has been reported so far.

SP VU Kuriakose, who was recently shifted from the post of Kochi DCP, said strict preventive measures have been taken to curtail criminal activities in Kochi though he was not familiar with the data tabled in the assembly.

"The activities of notorious gangs have been curtailed in recent years. We have also arrested many for their involvement in other anti-social activities. The goonda attacks and gang wars have come down in Kochi. As a preventive measure, we have imposed the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) on several criminals," he said.

Sources with the state special branch, the intelligence wing of the Kerala Police, believe that goonda gangs continue to be active in Kochi and are used for business settlements, especially real estate deals.

"Some gangs, including those in Kochi, have moved to the drug trade. Recently, a gang led by Maradu Aneesh was caught from Alappuzha with synthetic drugs but was granted bail. The criminal gangs are active but the incidents of gang wars and attacks have come down," said a source.

During the previous LDF government, the Ernakulam Rural police limit witnessed six goonda attack cases in which four persons were killed, five injured and 65 arrested. And under the current government, as many as four cases have been registered in which five persons were injured and 47 arrested.

Since 2021, the Ernakulam Rural police have been conducting a drive named 'Operation Dark Hunt' to curtail goonda gangs and their criminal activities.

As many as 52 persons were jailed under KAAPA and 35 banned from the district. "Apart from enforcing KAAPA, we approach courts to cancel the bail of the person arrested in criminal cases if the person indulges in any kind of crime after release from jail," an officer said.