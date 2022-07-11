State photography awards for 2019, 2020 presented
The State Photography Awards, instituted by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for 2019 and 2020, were presented at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi on Saturday.
Published: 11th July 2022 02:07 AM | Last Updated: 11th July 2022 06:12 AM
Filmmaker-actor Renji Panicker gave away the awards at a function inaugurated virtually by sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. The major awards for 2019 and 2020 were presented to Mohammed Safi and Nijeesh C K, respectively.
Anoop Krishna, Lishoy Narayanan, Shaji N Jalil and Akhil Vishnu were given the honourable mention awards. Special jury mention certificates were given away to Nassar Edappal and Sunil Vijayan.