State photography awards for 2019, 2020 presented 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Photography Awards, instituted by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for 2019 and 2020, were presented at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi on Saturday.

Filmmaker-actor Renji Panicker gave away the awards at a function inaugurated virtually by sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. The major awards for 2019 and 2020 were presented to Mohammed Safi and Nijeesh C K, respectively.

Anoop Krishna, Lishoy Narayanan, Shaji N Jalil and Akhil Vishnu were given the honourable mention awards. Special jury mention certificates were given away to Nassar Edappal and Sunil Vijayan.