STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

State photography awards for 2019, 2020 presented 

The State Photography Awards, instituted by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for 2019 and 2020, were presented at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi on Saturday.

Published: 11th July 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Photography Awards, instituted by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for 2019 and 2020, were presented at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi on Saturday.

Filmmaker-actor Renji Panicker gave away the awards at a function inaugurated virtually by sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. The major awards for 2019 and 2020 were presented to Mohammed Safi and Nijeesh C K, respectively.

Anoop Krishna, Lishoy Narayanan, Shaji N Jalil and Akhil Vishnu were given the honourable mention awards. Special jury mention certificates were given away to Nassar Edappal and Sunil Vijayan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp