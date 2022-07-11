STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth takes up chain snatching in Kochi's Palluruthy to fund illegal activities

The probe by a team of officers from the Kuruppampady into the May 5 incident revealed that Sarath and his friend visited a shop owned by a 74-year-old person near Varyarupady.

Chain Snatching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has come to light that a 24-year-old from Palluruthy took up chain snatching to fund his illegal activities including drug peddling. Investigating such an incident reported at Kuruppampady, the police found that Sarath Sasidharan, aided by a friend, drew up meticulous plans to indulge in chain snatching in the rural areas of the district. 

"Our probe into the background of the accused revealed that he was into drug peddling and other criminal activities. He has been committing crimes from 2016. We suspect that he resorted to chain snatching to raise funds for other illegal activities," a senior police officer said.

The probe by a team of officers from the Kuruppampady police station into the May 5 incident revealed that Sarath and his friend visited a shop owned by a 74-year-old person near Varyarupady in Vengoor. The two asked for bottled soft drinks. When the shop owner turned to open the fridge, Sarath caught him by the neck while his friend snatched the gold chain worth Rs 1.8 lakh, a police officer said.

Though Sarath -- who was arrested on May 14 -- moved a bail application, it was dismissed by the sessions court. The police submitted that he was facing a criminal case registered at the Edathala police station under the NDPS Act and another case at the Palluruthy police station for having attacked a person.

"We are collecting details to ascertain whether he was part of any organised criminal racket. Criminal records reveal that he has been into illegal activities from the age of 19," the officer added.

