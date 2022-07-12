STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Accident-free road project: Your turn to suggest title

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is seeking the people’s support to name their new initiative to make the roads in Kochi accident-free.

Published: 12th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

NH national highway, NHAI

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is seeking the people’s support to name their new initiative to make the roads in Kochi accident-free. The GCDA will be implementing the initiative along with the National Safety Council and National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

People can send their suggestions to roadsafetyekm2022@gmail.com before Saturday. District administration, Kochi corporation, various local-self governing bodies, city police, motors vehicles department (MVD), public works department (PWD) and hospitals will be part of the mission. As a first step, a one-day workshop on various aspects of road safety would be organised in August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp