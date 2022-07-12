Accident-free road project: Your turn to suggest title

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is seeking the people’s support to name their new initiative to make the roads in Kochi accident-free. The GCDA will be implementing the initiative along with the National Safety Council and National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

People can send their suggestions to roadsafetyekm2022@gmail.com before Saturday. District administration, Kochi corporation, various local-self governing bodies, city police, motors vehicles department (MVD), public works department (PWD) and hospitals will be part of the mission. As a first step, a one-day workshop on various aspects of road safety would be organised in August.