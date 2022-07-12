Don’t miss the bus

Krishna PS Tinisha Rachel and Niveditha Cheruvulli By

KOCHI: Two days ago, an intern at our office frantically rushed to her desk, gasping for breath. She was enraged, and seemed to be recovering from a panic attack. “Travelling from Menaka to Kaloor in a private bus was a harrowing experience,” she said.

“Passengers were thrown about as the bus was over-speeding, honking throughout the way. I was standing, and struggled to maintain balance. And, the conductor was swaying amid women passengers all the while!”

What really flipped her was the conductor’s rude behaviour towards an elderly woman, who was disembarking at Kaloor. “She was probably in her 70s, and was cautiously alighting the bus. The conductor started yelling at her to speed up. I lost it. I shouted at him, raised a ruckus,” the intern added.

Following this incident, TNIE spoke to commuters, motorists and experts to analyse whether the Kerala High Court’s recent order on reining in private buses has had any palpable effect. It’s the same old story, says lawyer Shijita Nandakumar.

“Every day, I travel in buses to and from my home in Pattimattam. I take Kaloor-Muvattupuzha buses. It is often a terrifying experience. There is not much change in their rash ways,” she adds. “Sometimes, I feel these bus drivers don’t even consider two-wheeler riders as fellow human beings. It is important to rein in these bus operators.”

Shijitha highlights that some buses are in such a mad rush that one has to “jump in and out”, often leading to minor accidents. “Even after the High Court order on overtaking, unnecessary honking and keeping to the left lane, I don’t see much change,” she adds.

The main issue is the “fierce competition” between private bus operators, believes Rajamany Antony, a German tutor working at Kaloor. “They race on the road. They don’t seem to care about others,” he says.

Students suffer

Parents, whose children travel in private buses to schools and colleges, say most bus employees are rude. “Our children often complain they are not allowed to sit while travelling using student concession. The conductors are nasty towards children,” says Ajas Marakkar (48), a parent. “We can also see how many buses fail to halt at designated bus stops.”

No respite for two-wheelers

Arun George, a delivery executive with Swiggy, says it is difficult to drive on Kochi’s roads. “Not just buses, the autorickshaws and two-wheelers also honk and overtake other vehicles frequently. If the High Court order is implemented, it would be great. It might be difficult for buses to keep to the left lane, but rash driving has to be controlled,” he says.

“Wayside parking, too, is an issue. Unless we have proper infrastructure, it will be difficult for bus and autorickshaw drivers to follow the order. For instance, when I was a kid, there were plans to make the national highway a six-lane one. Even now, the project hasn’t kicked off. You cannot blame the drivers alone.”

Provide training

Businessman Sajith C R, whose car was recently rammed by a private bus, says: “The government should provide guidance and training to bus conductors and drivers. There was a change in attitude among KSRTC staff after they were given training. In Ernakulam, every person who uses the road always complains about private buses. Unless someone does something, things will remain the same. Proper enforcement and awareness are the solutions.”

‘Part of culture’

Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kuriakose V U says the High Court order is a welcome move. “The main problem regarding honking is that most Malayalis are not used to driving without honking,” he says. “There are many cities even in India, where people don’t honk. It is part of a culture. We should also start practising it as part of basic manners.”

On rash driving, he says the police and the motor vehicle department are monitoring the roads.

“We have filed petty cases, and slapped fines on erring bus and autorickshaw drivers. However, it is important to develop proper infrastructure also. Bus bays, parking spaces, wide roads, cycle lanes, etc, are the need of the hour,” he says.

‘Big cars cause more snarls than us’

“For all the private buses will keep to the left lane, there should be a dedicated lane for buses. But in our old, narrow roads how can that be offered. If along with buses, other vehicles also take the left lane, we won’t be able to move forward,” says K B Suneer, Ernakulam general secretary of Bus Operators’ Association. “There will be a huge line of buses, just like a train. We request RTO officers, traffic police and other officials to sit down and plan for proper infrastructure. This blanket order [of the high court] won’t help anyone. Also, the timing of each bus is decided by the RTO office.

For instance, we have to travel from Kakkanad to Ernakulam South in 36 minutes. In Kochi’s traffic, how would this be possible without overtaking?” Sudheer adds that more buses are being given permits, adding stress on the infrastructure. “Even if the association objects, the court will eventually ask the RTO to consider the applications,” he says. “There are also people who drive around alone in big cars. They create more traffic snarls than buses. The court should consider these issues, too, instead of targeting public transport providers.”

