Govt ‘not sincere’ in buffer-zone issue: KCBC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on Monday said it has serious doubts about the government’s sincerity in the issue of the mandatory one-km buffer zone around protected forests, which if implemented, would affect hundreds of people living in these areas.

“Though the government has passed a unanimous resolution in the assembly on July 6 requesting the Union government to take necessary steps, including a fresh law if required, the state government has not withdrawn its 2019 cabinet decision on the eco-sensitive zone. Further, the state government is not taking any pragmatic steps and is reluctant to move forward on a war-footing on the issue. This is inexcusable,” said a KCBC statement.