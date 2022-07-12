STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandit Rajeev Taranath to perform in Kochi on July 24

Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath will be presented with the Swaralaya Puraskaram 2020 at a function at the Assisi Auditorium in Kochi at 6pm on July 24.

Published: 12th July 2022 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath will be presented with the Swaralaya Puraskaram 2020 at a function at the Assisi Auditorium in Kochi at 6pm on July 24.Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will present the award that consists of a cash prize of `1 lakh and a sculpture designed by K P Soman.

Eminent personalities including M K Sanu, K V Thomas, T K A Nair, A V Anoop and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will attend.Pandit Taranath was the music director of critically acclaimed Malayalam films such as Kadavu and Kanchana Sita.

He is the recipient of honours including the Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award and Padma Shri.The maestro, who will turn 90 this October, will perform for the first time in front of a public audience in Kerala at the event.

