Pothole-ridden roads slowing down life-saving ambulances in Kochi

Tarring halted due to byelection and rain; engineer says work to resume after monsoon

Published: 12th July 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

An ambulance transporting a patient to the Amrita Hospital had to speed down after taking a diversion from the National Highway towards Kunnumpuram due to the bad condition of the road  | T P Sooraj

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: If the roads in the city were in good condition, transporting a patient from Cherthala to Kochi would take less than an hour but it takes at least two hours now, says ambulance driver Sugunan K S. “Traffic congestion is another challenge,” the 67-year-old points out.

Ambulance drivers from the suburbs are not the only ones facing the challenge of shifting critical patients quickly to top hospitals in Kochi. Even over short distances within the city, the awful condition of roads has adversely affected the movement of ambulances. The road leading to the busy Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Ponekkara, is in a poor state.

“The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had dug up the road to lay a pipeline connecting the Cheranallore water tank to the Thammanam pump house (constructed under the AMRUT project) to resolve the water scarcity in the area. The work was completed in March this year. Despite regular follow-up with the contractor and the PWD, the condition of the road remains the same,” says Ambika Sudarshan, the local councillor.

PWD Minister Mohamed Riyas has promised action, she adds.
The poor upkeep of the two-kilometre Kundannoor-Thevara bridge, which falls under the PWD (NH wing), too has been receiving flak for the recurring potholes and undulations, causing accidents and traffic hold-ups.Every second counts for patients fighting for their lives, says Anoop S, who has been driving ambulances for the past 10 years.

“As ambulance drivers, we have the responsibility to take the patient to the hospital at the earliest to help them get medical aid. But it is difficult to drive quickly through uneven pothole-ridden roads, especially in the case of patients who have had transplantation surgery or suffered disc dislocation,” he says.
Meanwhile, a PWD official says the water authority had completed the pipeline work in March and the PWD had proceeded with the tendering work. However, the code of conduct soon came into effect for the Thrikkakara byelection.
“Following the byelection, unprecedented rain halted the tarring work. For the time being, we have done patchwork on the potholes and tarring would be done only after the rainy season,” says the engineer.
Karukutty resident Appachan, who is in the city as a bystander, has this to say: “People from all sections of life, including politicians, seek treatment at the top hospitals. They are aware of the condition yet they don’t take any action. My son-in-law was brought to Kochi after he had spine surgery. The pathetic state of the road made the two or three-km journey from the highway to the hospital miserable for him.”With the Kerala High Court too having called attention to the poor upkeep of roads in the city, many like him would be hoping the authorities act sooner than later.

