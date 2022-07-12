Streets4People Challenge: Pat for front-runner Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has received accolades for being a front-runner in the Streets4People Challenge at the first Healthy Streets Capacity Building Workshop organised in Bengaluru last week.Officials from 37 cities across India participated in the event organised by Smart Cities Mission.

“Kochi has been actively working toward creating inclusive multifunctional streets. Through the challenge, discussions had been initiated with citizens to help in an effective bottom-up approach and in prepping citizens to embrace the profound changes in the urban landscape, which is shifting from being dominated by motor vehicles to being streets for people,” said Cochin Smart Mission CEO Shanavas S.

An infographic on ‘10 Things that Make a Healthy Street’, created by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India, was unveiled at the event.

ITDP experts led the sessions and discussed how cities could create good street designs and institutionalise campaigns to develop walking and cycling habits among citizens. Participants also went on exposure visits to learn from Bengaluru’s street projects and parking management system.