STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Streets4People Challenge: Pat for front-runner Kochi

Kochi has received accolades for being a front-runner in the Streets4People Challenge at the first Healthy Streets Capacity Building Workshop organised in Bengaluru last week.

Published: 12th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has received accolades for being a front-runner in the Streets4People Challenge at the first Healthy Streets Capacity Building Workshop organised in Bengaluru last week.Officials from 37 cities across India participated in the event organised by Smart Cities Mission.

“Kochi has been actively working toward creating inclusive multifunctional streets. Through the challenge, discussions had been initiated with citizens to help in an effective bottom-up approach and in prepping citizens to embrace the profound changes in the urban landscape, which is shifting from being dominated by motor vehicles to being streets for people,” said Cochin Smart Mission CEO Shanavas S.
An infographic on ‘10 Things that Make a Healthy Street’, created by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India, was unveiled at the event.

ITDP experts led the sessions and discussed how cities could create good street designs and institutionalise campaigns to develop walking and cycling habits among citizens. Participants also went on exposure visits to learn from Bengaluru’s street projects and parking management system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp