Cochin Cancer Research Centre gets nod for projects worth Rs 14.5 crore

Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will get more facilities to cater to the needs of scores of cancer patients not only in the district but also those from nearby districts.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

 Cochin Cancer Centre | File Pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will get more facilities to cater to the needs of scores of cancer patients not only in the district but also those from nearby districts. The centre has received approval for development projects worth `14.5 crore.  According to CCRC officials, under the latest projects, funds will be allocated to procure medicines needed to treat cancer, the latest medical equipment and schemes to help control the spread of cancer. “Last year alone, 1,108 new cancer patients got themselves registered with the centre,” said an official.

According to the officials, the centre provided chemotherapy treatment to 1,959 patients, more than 300 underwent mammograms, ultrasound scanning was done on more than 500 and 230 major surgeries were done in 2021. “A medical records department has been started at the centre to maintain the details of patients seeking treatment at the centre,” the official said.

Once the new facilities come in, the centre will be able to ensure that more patients receive better treatment, said the officials. The centre will get a new standby anaesthesia machine, two portable ultrasound machines, three multi-para monitors, a coagulation analyser, equipment for the operation theatre, a microscope, and an operating microscope and C-Arm machine.

“Machines worth `5 crore will be arriving at the centre,” added the official. Besides the machines, approval will be given for `2 crore to procure medicines. “The programme will get `67 lakh, preparing a population-based cancer registry `40 lakh, renovation works `87 lakh and cancer-based training programmes `6 lakh.” The construction of the new building is expected to be completed by 2023.

