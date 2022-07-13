Kochi tech firm to double headcount

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Metric Tree Labs, a full-stack technology services company started in 2016 based in Kochi, plans to double its headcount from 75 to 150 in 2023 as the company aims to assist non-tech founders to build and launch profitable tech businesses.

The company said it introduced ‘Technology Business Launchpad’ to handhold and support growing startups and SMEs. Speaking on the launch, George Panamkuzha, CEO and director of the firm said the company will provide technical assistance to develop a product-to-market strategy.

“This will help startups and SMEs to get their internet business up and running. It will also help with product launches and proof of sales in the shortest possible time. Interested business owners can apply to the programme through our website,” he said.

George added that the short-term goal is to incubate five businesses in the next fiscal. “Over the next three to five years, we aim to support 50 SMEs to launch and generate a turnover of `1 crore each thereby reaching a collective turnover of Rs 50 crore,” he said.

