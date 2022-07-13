Packing problem without single-use plastic

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Packing food has emerged as a big headache following the Centre’s ban on single-use plastic, say industry stakeholders. While some restaurants and hotels in the city have started using ecofriendly alternatives, others complain the switch is expensive.

“We welcome the ban, but it should have come into effect after providing us with viable alternatives,” says Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) Ernakulam president Manoharan T J. “There are over 5,000 hotels and restaurants under KHRA in the city. Many of them have started using biodegradable bags, but these are expensive.

For one bag, it costs up to Rs 4. Even the aluminium foil containers used for packing rice items are costly. This has affected the industry badly. Customers, obviously, do not want to be charged extra. The city corporation did not give us any briefing on the alternatives.”

Baiju P Davis, owner of Mariya’s Curry House in Thevara, says, “We have got compostable bags, but we don’t know how ecofriendly they are. Also, these bags cannot hold a lot of weight. Authorities have given us a list of banned items, but there is no word on the alternatives.

We hope they allow us to use a certain grade of plastic to some extent. Otherwise, it won’t be possible to serve certain food items. ” Rahim K T, who runs Masafi restaurant in Kadavanthara, says, “It costs Rs 300 to Rs 450 per kg (about 100 units) of biodegradable bags. Other substitutes are not available in the market right now”.

KOCHI: Packing food has emerged as a big headache following the Centre’s ban on single-use plastic, say industry stakeholders. While some restaurants and hotels in the city have started using ecofriendly alternatives, others complain the switch is expensive. “We welcome the ban, but it should have come into effect after providing us with viable alternatives,” says Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) Ernakulam president Manoharan T J. “There are over 5,000 hotels and restaurants under KHRA in the city. Many of them have started using biodegradable bags, but these are expensive. For one bag, it costs up to Rs 4. Even the aluminium foil containers used for packing rice items are costly. This has affected the industry badly. Customers, obviously, do not want to be charged extra. The city corporation did not give us any briefing on the alternatives.” Baiju P Davis, owner of Mariya’s Curry House in Thevara, says, “We have got compostable bags, but we don’t know how ecofriendly they are. Also, these bags cannot hold a lot of weight. Authorities have given us a list of banned items, but there is no word on the alternatives. We hope they allow us to use a certain grade of plastic to some extent. Otherwise, it won’t be possible to serve certain food items. ” Rahim K T, who runs Masafi restaurant in Kadavanthara, says, “It costs Rs 300 to Rs 450 per kg (about 100 units) of biodegradable bags. Other substitutes are not available in the market right now”.