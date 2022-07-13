STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

SC woman’s death: Three taken into custody

Her father had alleged that Sangeetha had faced caste discrimination at her husband Sumesh’s house.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday took three persons into custody in connection with the incident in which a Scheduled Caste woman was found dead at her residence near the Kerala High Court on June 1.The police said they had summoned three relatives of Sangeetha, 25, including her mother-in-law for questioning.

“We are verifying certain details and arrest of the accused will be recorded, if necessary, only after detailed interrogation,” said an officer at the Central police station. Following Sangeetha’s death, her relatives lodged a complaint with the police alleging that caste hatred and dowry harassment had driven her to take the extreme step. Sangeetha, daughter of Sajeevan, was found hanging in the couple’s rented house near the High Court. Her father had alleged that Sangeetha had faced caste discrimination at her husband Sumesh’s house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp