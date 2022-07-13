SC woman’s death: Three taken into custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday took three persons into custody in connection with the incident in which a Scheduled Caste woman was found dead at her residence near the Kerala High Court on June 1.The police said they had summoned three relatives of Sangeetha, 25, including her mother-in-law for questioning.

“We are verifying certain details and arrest of the accused will be recorded, if necessary, only after detailed interrogation,” said an officer at the Central police station. Following Sangeetha’s death, her relatives lodged a complaint with the police alleging that caste hatred and dowry harassment had driven her to take the extreme step. Sangeetha, daughter of Sajeevan, was found hanging in the couple’s rented house near the High Court. Her father had alleged that Sangeetha had faced caste discrimination at her husband Sumesh’s house.

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday took three persons into custody in connection with the incident in which a Scheduled Caste woman was found dead at her residence near the Kerala High Court on June 1.The police said they had summoned three relatives of Sangeetha, 25, including her mother-in-law for questioning. “We are verifying certain details and arrest of the accused will be recorded, if necessary, only after detailed interrogation,” said an officer at the Central police station. Following Sangeetha’s death, her relatives lodged a complaint with the police alleging that caste hatred and dowry harassment had driven her to take the extreme step. Sangeetha, daughter of Sajeevan, was found hanging in the couple’s rented house near the High Court. Her father had alleged that Sangeetha had faced caste discrimination at her husband Sumesh’s house.