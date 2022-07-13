Soured relationship led 25-year-old to attack friend and end own life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A friendship that turned sour led to the death by suicide of a 25-year-old at the crowded Desabhimani Junction in Kaloor on Monday evening. He took the extreme step after brutally attacking his friend after summoning the latter to Kaloor. The incident sent shivers down the spines of many who were present at the spot as Christopher Cruz, 25, a resident of Pallichal at Thoppumpady, slit his throat and hands using a knife in full public view. He collapsed and died on the spot even before the onlookers could react, according to the police.

Christopher bought a knife and summoned his friend Sachin Shaji, 20, a resident of Aluva and a final-year graduate student of Aluva UC College, to Kaloor on Monday. Christopher tried to maintain the friendship between them after a rift happened but Sachin refused to continue it. Nursing a grudge towards him on this, Christopher attacked Sachin with the knife. Sachin, who narrowly escaped, ran away and took an autorickshaw to Ernakulam General Hospital. He sustained a severe injury on his neck, the police said.

“It is suspected that Christopher’s intention was to murder Sachin. He might have ended his life by cutting his neck and wrist after believing that his friend was dead,” said an officer with North police station. A suicide note has been recovered from Christopher’s mobile phone. Sachin was discharged from the hospital by 9pm on Monday. “Sachin’s statement was recorded on Monday night. He has not recovered yet from the shock,” added the officer.

The incident took place around 5.30pm. Christopher arrived near a pet shop and sat under a post. Then he slit his throat. Though Sachin was attacked near the spot, there was no witness to this incident, according to the police. “The traders first saw Christopher lying in a pool of blood. He had died by the time the police team arrived,” said Saji, a vendor at Kaloor market.

During investigation, the police received information that Sachin was attacked before the incident. The police are examining whether Christopher was under the influence of drugs or liquor. The police surgeon also examined the CCTV footage showing his act of committing suicide by cutting his own throat and wrists.

Cyril D’Cruz and Marie D’Cruz, parents of Christopher, were shocked to hear that their only son ended own life. “He could not do such a brutal attack. He would faint even at the sight of blood. Christopher was seen happy on Monday. Sachin, who was allegedly attacked by him, is Christopher’s best friend. He used to come home,” said Cyril. A mechanical engineering graduate, Christopher was an employee of an IT firm at Kaloor.

