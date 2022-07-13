STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Transport minister Antony Raju backs entry of buses from Vypeen into Kochi areas

At the meeting called on the request of MLA K N Unnikrishnan, the minister accepted the report and directed officials to take further action immediately.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Private bus

Representational image (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) report recommending the entry of private buses from Vypeen into Kochi city beyond the High Court Junction was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

At the meeting called on the request of MLA K N Unnikrishnan, the minister accepted the report and directed officials to take further action immediately. He also directed the transport secretary to rectify the technical defects pointed out in the NATPAC report and submit a report by July 30.“Unnikrishnan’s efforts at various levels, including in the assembly, to allow the entry of buses into the city areas, should be made possible at the earliest,” said Raju.

The basic requirement of the residents of Vypeen is to have private bus access to the city. “According to the NATPAC report, it aims to make urban travel much easier for islanders. Its study showed 64% of those who currently commute to the city daily are willing to rely on public transport services if buses are allowed to enter the city areas,” said Unnikrishnan. “This will lead to a reduction in travel cost, fuel consumption and carbon emission. The number of private vehicles, including two-wheelers, reaching the city will be reduced,” he added.

According to the government order regulating traffic, private buses from Vypeen halt services at the High Court Junction without entering the city centres. Considering the increasing demand by the people, NATPAC conducted a detailed study as requested by the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private bus Antony Raju Vypeen Kochi
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sarath

    what a great news!! freedom at last .Thanks
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp