Two women who regularly dumped waste in public spaces caught

Finally, the association decided to install CCTV cameras in the area.

Published: 13th July 2022 06:24 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Luck ran out for two women who used to move around the city in a sedan scouting for a public space to dump loads of waste stuffed in their car’s trunk when residents of Providence Road in the city caught them red-handed. For the last few months, the residents had been seeing waste wrapped in plastic bags dumped on the sidewalk and were clueless on the persons behind it.

Finally, the association decided to install CCTV cameras in the area. On June 21, they zeroed in on these two women from the CCTV visuals. “We spotted these two women coming in a car and dumping the waste. We handed over the evidence to the police and the Central police station registered a case against the two,” said Providence Residents Association general secretary Sajal P E.

Inspector S Vijayasankar said the women used to dump waste to avoid payment to the waste collection staff at their apartment complex.

