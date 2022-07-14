Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: He never expected that a salute to the national flag will fetch him applause from all around. Amal TK, a civil police officer with Hill Palace police station, who was one of the officers with the patrolling team that reached Kadathu Kadavu near Irumpanam in Kochi where the national flags and Indian Coast Guard ensigns were found lying amid a heap of scrap in an open field on Tuesday.

Upon noticing the flags being dumped in such a manner, Amal alighted from the police jeep, and gave a formal salute in front of the flag as a mark of respect. An onlooker captured the moment on his mobile phone and posted the visual on social media which went viral. People from various walks of life and celebrities including Major Ravi rang him up applauding his act.

Amal, who was on reception duty at Hill Palace station on Wednesday, said he intended only to protect the dignity of the national flag. “The department taught us to respect the national flag and I never expected anything in return for my act. However, I have been receiving a lot of calls since morning. The DCP rang me up in the morning and said ‘you made the entire police force proud’. Later, SHO V Gopakumar accorded him the respect of the police station. Various personalities, retired defence personnel, social activists and Major Ravi, who is my neighbour, arrived and expressed their appreciation,” said Amal.

It was on Tuesday residents of Kadathu Kadavu spotted a few flags and life jackets of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) lying amid a heap of scrap in an open land. They immediately alerted the police. A patrolling team of Hill Palace station including Amal reached the spot around 3pm. The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and an investigation is under way. The defence ministry has also launched a parallel probe.

According to Amal, he came across an incident of dishonouring the national flag for the first time in his 16-year service and shifted the flags from the spot to protect its dignity. Amal, a native of Kuttimanoor near Puthencruz, is staying with his wife Anju, sorting assistant with the postal department, son Nandakishore, a seventh standard student, and daughter Navaneetha, a fifth class student.

