Jail term of history-sheeter extended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sentence awarded to a 32-year-old has been extended from six months to one year after he was arrested for the second time under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). The government has ordered the extension of the prison term of Anoop, aka Pokan Anoop, a resident of Kottuvalli in North Paravur.

Anoop was involved in three cases in 2020 and was put in jail for six months under KAAPA in November that year. He approached the KAAPA Advisory Committee and the High Court seeking a cancellation of the order, but the sentence was upheld.

After being released at the end of his term, he was arrested in an attempt-to-murder case in which he had attacked a person’s house in Mattupuram in January. He was again charged under KAAPA in April. He has been involved in several criminal cases registered at Alangad, Paravur, Kaladi and Nedumbassery police stations for attempted murder, robbery, causing grievous hurt and unlawful assembly.

