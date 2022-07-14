STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Jail term of history-sheeter extended

The sentence awarded to a 32-year-old has been extended from six months to one year after he was arrested for the second time under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Published: 14th July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sentence awarded to a 32-year-old has been extended from six months to one year after he was arrested for the second time under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). The government has ordered the extension of the prison term of Anoop, aka Pokan Anoop, a resident of Kottuvalli in North Paravur.

Anoop was involved in three cases in 2020 and was put in jail for six months under KAAPA in November that year. He approached the KAAPA Advisory Committee and the High Court seeking a cancellation of the order, but the sentence was upheld.

After being released at the end of his term, he was arrested in an attempt-to-murder case in which he had attacked a person’s house in Mattupuram in January. He was again charged under KAAPA in April. He has been involved in several criminal cases registered at Alangad, Paravur, Kaladi and Nedumbassery police stations for attempted murder, robbery, causing grievous hurt and unlawful assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp