Medisep insurance cover available at Aster Medcity

KOCHI: Medisep health insurance scheme for the state government employees and pensioners will be available at Aster Medcity. As part of the partnership, complex medical procedures such as liver transplant, bone marrow transplant, interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and radiation oncology are available as cashless services under the Medisep scheme. Aster Hospitals Kerala and Oman Regional Director Farhan Yasin said the cashless hospitalisation service such as Medisep is a boon to the health sector.



KOCHI: Medisep health insurance scheme for the state government employees and pensioners will be available at Aster Medcity. As part of the partnership, complex medical procedures such as liver transplant, bone marrow transplant, interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and radiation oncology are available as cashless services under the Medisep scheme. Aster Hospitals Kerala and Oman Regional Director Farhan Yasin said the cashless hospitalisation service such as Medisep is a boon to the health sector.