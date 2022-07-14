Mums, munchkins and some sparkle

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Most homes with children are likely to have toys, clothes, stationery that the kids don’t use or need anymore. Such goodies, sometimes, get stashed for no good reason in cupboards, lofts or the work area. And, finally, during a ‘de-clutter drive’, they end up in junk.

A sense of guilt over this annual ritual motivated , Social PR group founder Kavya Baburaj to launch the ‘Spread the Sparkle’ initiative -- a sustainable way of giving pre-loved or unused products a fresh lease of life. Through her ‘Mums and Munchkins’ community, Kavya, a single mother, facilitates distribution of such goodies to underprivileged children.

“We are a group of 150 mothers, and more are joining,” she says. “The products that we collect and distribute include clothes, toiletries, cots, books, and toys. They are sorted according to age-groups, and are sent to needy families. Though some of the items aren’t necessities, there would be kids who yearn for such stuff.”

Members of Mums and Munchkins recently met in Kochi. “That’s when we collect and sort the items for distribution,” says Kavya. “We, of course, ensure that the items are in good condition. They go through a quality check, as we don’t want the initiative to be viewed as a waste disposal exercise.” Kavya says the first set of goodies was delivered at an orphanage in Mattancherry. “We will be meeting every month,” she adds. “Soon the initiative would be taken across Kerala.”

Similar mommy meet-ups are being planned in Thrissur and Kottayam next, says Kavya. “These meets aren’t kitty parties,” she adds. “We would be holding sessions on women’s health, creativity, lunch box ideas, etc. This is a group for like-minded moms to join forces for a good cause.”

