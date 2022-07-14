STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MVD, police book 175 cases against private buses

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) and Ernakulam district police jointly booked 175 cases against private buses for violation of traffic rules on Wednesday.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:48 AM

The Motor Vehicle Department officials inspecting vehicles on Wednesday to ensure there are no safety violations | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) and Ernakulam district police jointly booked 175 cases against private buses for violation of traffic rules on Wednesday. The drive was conducted at six locations in the district including Vypeen, Tripunithura, Kaloor, Fort Kochi, High Court Junction and Foreshore Road. As many as 35 cases were booked at Kaloor by Aluva sub RTO office.

Cases were taken against bus owners for using air horns, operating services without door shutters, use of LED lights and audio system, and employing people without conductor licence. The bus operators were fined for violations and in case of repeated offence the permit will be cancelled, said an officer.

