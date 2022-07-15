STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bail for man who attacked college student

The accused had bought land near the house ofAkshaya.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court has granted bail to a Muvattupuzha native who allegedly assaulted and verbally abused a college student for questioning illegal soil mining near her house. The bail was granted to Ansar, 39, of Maradi, Muvattupuzha, on Tuesday. It was on June 15 that Akshaya, 20, was attacked by Ansar while she was videographing illegal soil mining near her house. The accused had bought land near the house ofAkshaya.

