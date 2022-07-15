Cusat’s ship tech students in demand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The placement of final-year students doing the BTech naval architecture and shipbuilding course under the department of ship technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology is nearing 100% again. So far this year, 39 of the 41 students in the 43rd batch of the course have already secured placement. This year, 14 naval architecture and shipbuilding students who joined the Indian Navy as cadets completed the course, which is a proud achievement for Cusat. They will leave the campus with the rank of sub-lieutenant. Companies like Albwardy Damen, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Great Waters Maritime, Larsen and Toubro, Det Norske Veritas, Maritime Associates, Indian Register of Shipping, Global Maritime Associates, Capital have already visited the campus for placement. The highest annual salary package is `16.2 lakh and the average package is `7.35 lakh.