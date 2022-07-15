Online fraud: Cops retrieve lost money

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural District Cyber Police have managed to retrieve the money lost by two people through online fraud. According to the police, a resident of Mulanthuruthi, who lost Rs 3.6 lakh and a youth hails from Pampakuda, who lost Rs 1 lakh, were lured by fraudsters.

The Pampakuda youth received a message on his mobile phone that he would get the amount in cash for the reward points obtained while purchasing the products.

In order to get the money, the young man clicked on the link sent by the scammers and disclosed his credit card details as per their instructions. Soon, around Rs 1 lakh was conned off from his bank account.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural District Cyber Police have managed to retrieve the money lost by two people through online fraud. According to the police, a resident of Mulanthuruthi, who lost Rs 3.6 lakh and a youth hails from Pampakuda, who lost Rs 1 lakh, were lured by fraudsters. The Pampakuda youth received a message on his mobile phone that he would get the amount in cash for the reward points obtained while purchasing the products. In order to get the money, the young man clicked on the link sent by the scammers and disclosed his credit card details as per their instructions. Soon, around Rs 1 lakh was conned off from his bank account.