Rain: 55 houses damaged in Kothamangalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration confirmed partial damages to 53 houses following strong wind and heavy rain in Kothamangalam and nearby areas on Wednesday. Two houses were fully destroyed and a person was injured after a tree uprooted and fell on his house.

The authorities also estimate a loss to the tune of H1 crore in the agrarian sector. The strong wind and rain wreaked havoc on Kuttamangalam, Thrikkariyoor, Kottapaddy and Kothamangalam areas. Kothamangalam was the worst affected as 39 houses were partially destroyed and two houses collapsed fully.

Six houses at Thrikkariyoor and one house at Kottapaddy were also damaged. Several trees and electric posts were uprooted in the strong wind. Similarly, the roofs of several houses were blown away by the strong wind which lasted for nearly an hour. Work for resuming the electricity connection in the areas is still progressing.

