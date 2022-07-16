Onam gift: KochiWater Metro to start services from September

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KochiWater Metro is getting ready to give the city a perfect Onam gift. Having received the second boat and three more on their way, full-fledged operations are planned to begin in September.

The construction of the terminals at Vypeen, Bolgatty, High Court, South Chittor and Cheranalloor is nearing completion. Operations will start first on this stretch, benefiting the islanders. "We are trying to start services by Onam," said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) MD Loknath Behera.

"Work is almost in the final stage. There was a delay in receiving the hybrid boats," said a source with the Kochi Water Metro. Work on terminals at Kakkanad, Vyttila and Eloor has been completed. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is building 23 boats for the Water Metro project.

The remaining three boats for the first phase will be handed over by the end of this month, said a CSL source. "It would be a huge relief for daily commuters on the Vypeen-Bolgatty stretch. Hopefully, they will start the services soon. It has been a long wait," said Maria Paul, an islander.

