Actor abduction case: Find those who accessed memory card, says court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Saturday observed that those who accessed the memory card containing visuals of 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case using a Vivo phone should be found out. The trial court made the observation while considering the sexual assault case. The court also examined the FSL report pertaining to the change in hash value of the memory card. The court will consider the case on July 19.

Nobody should put the trial court under a shadow of doubt following the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory that the hash value of the memory card changed thrice while it was in the custody of the court. The court also pointed out that the memory card was being handled exclusively by the officials concerned. It would be improper to place anyone under a shadow of doubt until there is clarity on the alleged change in the hash value of the memory card.

The court even refused to view the visuals when an investigating officer suggested examining the visuals. The visuals need to be verified only as part of the trial in the case. When the case came up for hearing on Saturday, the court asked the crime branch when it would be able to complete further investigation.

Forensic findings

The state forensic science lab’s report dated July 11 stated that the memory card was used on a Vivo mobile phone having an Android operating system and a Jio network application. Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram apps were installed on the device. The memory card was accessed at 9.58 pm on January 9, 2018, and at 10.58 pm on December 13, 2018. The third access was made from 12.19 pm to 12.54 pm on July 19, 2021, said the FSL report. It was on July 19 that the memory card was accessed using the Vivo phone.

The FSL conducted a detailed forensic analysis of the memory card based on the High Court order. The order was issued after the first round of forensic examination found that the hash value of the memory card changed twice -- on January 9, 2018, and December 13, 2018. It was in the latest examination that the FSL found the hash value of the memory card changed again on July 19, 2021.

