Couple held for storing spirit, liquor at house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major haul, the Ernakulam Rural police seized 2,345 litres of spirit and 954 litres of liquor stored in a rented house at Angamaly on Saturday. A couple was arrested in connection with the incident. Denish Joy, 32, and wife Aswathi, 30, hailing from Aloor, Thrissur, were the arrested, said police.

According to the officers, the spirit was brought from Tamil Nadu. The spirit and liquor were stored in separate jars and bottles. The police also seized labels used on liquor bottles from here.

Receiving a tip-off from Thrissur rural police, a team under Angamaly SHO carried out an inspection. Subsequently, the illicit liquor was seized and the accused were arrested. Police said a detailed inquiry is on. Aluva DySP P K Sivankutty, inspector Soni Matthai, SIs Eldo Paul, S Sheffin, ASI A V Suresh, senior civil police officers M R Mithun and Ajitha Thilakan took part in the operation.

