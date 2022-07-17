Home Cities Kochi

Efforts paid off to improve industrial ecosystem in Kerala: P Rajeeve

The state’s efforts to improve the industrial ecosystem has paid off,  Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state’s efforts to improve the industrial ecosystem has paid off,  Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday.“Our position in ease of doing business is now 15. We will bring it within 10 by next year,” Rajeeve said, speaking after felicitating the winners of TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Pitch Competition in Kochi.

Team Sitlign from Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, representing TiE Kerala emerged the global winner at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Pitch Competition. TiE Kerala’s Sitlign which emerged the first Indian team to win the competition is a great achievement, the minister said.

The Sitlign team comprises Anaswara Ramesh, Dakshina Charu Chitra, Aaditya Dinesh and Manoj Krishna K of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad. They developed a quick fix for lower back pain. The team Sitlign was selected from the 12 teams that competed in the state-level Chapter Finals.

The 13th annual edition of the TYE Global finals brought together 21 winning teams of high school students from TiE Chapters across the globe. Post the semifinals on June 24, the top six teams participated in the finals on June 25, 2022. Team SITLIGN will receive a cash award of USD 4,500 and certificates from TiE Global, apart from access to investors if they wish to pursue entrepreneurship after school.
Ajith Moopan, former president of TiE Kerala, said the organisation is planning to expand the Tie Young Entrepreneurs Initiative to 100 plus schools. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar attended the function. 

