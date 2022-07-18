Home Cities Kochi

3,000 kg juvenile fish dumped in sea near Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing the drive against juvenile fishing, the staff from Vypeen fisheries station on Sunday conducted a surprise check at Chellanam, Kalamukku and Vallakadavu harbours. 

The enforcement staff seized six country boats including four from Chellanam and two from Vallakadavu. 
Around 3,000kg of juvenile fish was recovered and the catch was dumped in the sea. A fine of Rs 95,000 was imposed on the boat owners for violation fishing regulations.

“Catching fish which is below the minimum legal size amounts to destructive fishing practice as it leads to depletion of marine stock. We have decided to continue the drive against juvenile fishing. We will cancel the registration of the fishing craft if they repeat the violation,” said fisheries assistant director P Aneesh.

Comments

