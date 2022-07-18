Angamaly liquor haul: Ernakulam Rural police verifying supplier's identity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are verifying the identity of a person who is suspected to have supplied 2,345 litres of spirit and 954 litres of spurious liquor seized from a rented house in Angamaly on Saturday. Ernakulam Rural police formed a special squad to carry out the investigation.

On Saturday, the police arrested Denish Joy (32) and wife Ashwathi (30) of Aaloor, Thrissur, who had been stocking spirit, spurious liquor and plastic bottles with stickers at a rented house near Angamaly.

"During interrogation, Denish said he was only an agent and a person named Sadashivam was the main supplier. He claimed that the spirit and liquor came from a place near Coimbatore. We have to verify these details. There is also a possibility that he is giving us a fake name to mislead us," a source said.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar has formed a 12-member team which would be led by Aluva DySP PK Sivankutty under the supervision of assistant SP KM Jijimon. The probe will be extended to Tamil Nadu.

"The couple used to bottle the spurious liquor with fake holograms and supply them in retail. They had customers who procured spirit in bulk quantities. Most of the supplies from the rented house went to various places in Thrissur district. More arrests will be made in the coming days," the source said.

