Home Cities Kochi

Angamaly liquor haul: Ernakulam Rural police verifying supplier's identity

The police arrested Denish Joy (32) and wife Ashwathi (30) of Aaloor, Thrissur, who had been stocking spirit, spurious liquor and plastic bottles with stickers at a rented house near Angamaly.

Published: 18th July 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are verifying the identity of a person who is suspected to have supplied 2,345 litres of spirit and 954 litres of spurious liquor seized from a rented house in Angamaly on Saturday. Ernakulam Rural police formed a special squad to carry out the investigation.

On Saturday, the police arrested Denish Joy (32) and wife Ashwathi (30) of Aaloor, Thrissur, who had been stocking spirit, spurious liquor and plastic bottles with stickers at a rented house near Angamaly.

"During interrogation, Denish said he was only an agent and a person named Sadashivam was the main supplier. He claimed that the spirit and liquor came from a place near Coimbatore. We have to verify these details. There is also a possibility that he is giving us a fake name to mislead us," a source said.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar has formed a 12-member team which would be led by Aluva DySP PK Sivankutty under the supervision of assistant SP KM Jijimon. The probe will be extended to Tamil Nadu. 

"The couple used to bottle the spurious liquor with fake holograms and supply them in retail. They had customers who procured spirit in bulk quantities. Most of the supplies from the rented house went to various places in Thrissur district. More arrests will be made in the coming days," the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angamaly liquor haul Ernakulam Rural police
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp