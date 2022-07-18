Church Protection Council protest in Kerala after St Kuriakose's name removed from textbook

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Church Protection Council (CPC), an independent laity organisation, organised a protest at Palarivattom in Kochi on Sunday against the recent decision of the state government to remove the name of St Kuriakose Elias Chavara from the state board’s textbook of Class VII.

“St Chavara was a Christian leader who gave a strong leadership to the educational and social reforms in Kerala. Removing his name from the textbook is to be protested,” Fr James Mathew Pampara CMI, director of Centre for Canonical Services, Puthuppally, said during the protest.

A strong objection was taken by the Catholic Church against the government’s decision in dropping the name of St Chavara from the list of social reformers in the Social Studies textbook. The church has said the revision in the textbook is a deliberate move to ignore St Chavara’s contributions.

