Spa employee complains of sexual assault by owner, customers in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Months after a tattoo artist was arrested for sexually abusing women in his studio, a spa-cum-massage centre in Kochi has come under scrutiny. One of its employees has complained of molestation and sexual assault by its owner and customers.

The Additional Special Sessions Court, while dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of an accused last week, raised doubts of sex trade being conducted in the name of the spa and massage centre located in Ponnurunni.

The survivor -- who was employed as a telecaller with the centre -- had lodged the complaint with the Vaikom police station on May 10. Based on her statement, the records were transferred to the Kadavanthra police station as the incident happened within its jurisdiction.

According to the complaint, on December 15, 2021, the first accused, one of the owners of the firm, tried to have an obscene conversation with her. When she refused to cooperate, he outraged her modesty by molesting her.

When informed about the incident, the second accused, the co-owner of the firm, said such incidents are usual in such institutions, the complaint said. The survivor also said the accused had compelled her to enter the massage room where the customers assaulted her sexually on various occasions.

Further, she said the first accused tried to blackmail her by threatening to publish her nude photos and videos, which he claimed to possess, on social media. When the survivor wanted to leave the firm, the accused threatened to eliminate her brother and husband.

The case was registered under IPC section 376 (rape), section 354 (outraging the modesty of women), section 354A(1)(iv) (making sexually-coloured remarks) and section 506 (criminal intimidation). On July 6, the court took up the female co-owner’s anticipatory bail petition, and on July 11, passed an order dismissing it.

"Though it is said to be an institution under the name and style of spa, the statement tendered by the de facto complainant would give the indication that it was actually sex trade which the accused had been conducting under the pretext of spa and massage centre. It is seen from the records that the complainant was subjected to blackmailing and criminal intimidation and compelled to succumb herself to the sexual perversities of the customers of the spa conducted by the accused," the court observed.

The court also took a stand that a delay in lodging the complaint is not a reason to categorise the complaint as false and frivolous. The delay was a result of criminal intimidation, blackmailing tactics and attempts to exploit the situation of the complainant, the court said.

"It is no doubt that any protection of pre-arrest bail granted to the accused would adversely affect the investigation in this case. Many of the culprits who were involved in the sexual abuse of the complainant are yet to be brought to book. Therefore, I am of the view the accused is not entitled to pre-arrest bail," Additional Sessions Court Judge G Girish ordered.

An officer with the Kadavanthra police station told The New Indian Express that the investigation officer of the case was recently transferred. Further details cannot be disclosed as many persons linked to the case are yet to be booked, the officer said.

