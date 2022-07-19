Apparel startup bags big investment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian apparel startup firm Giacca & Abito Sartoriale Fashion (G&A) has received investment from Kerala-based angel investors Sonu Vaidyan and Dr Sony Vaidyan. The amount is yet to be announced. The angel investors are also the directors of the leading business chain, Syama Dynamic Group.

G&A by Sreejith Sreekumar developed his brand by aiming to make luxury fashion accessible and affordable for the layman. The startup has already gained momentum in the Indian fashion space and has established over a hundred counters in leading fashion retailers within Kerala. The company made a pan India presence in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Punjab and Delhi in a year.

“The investment has paved the way to achieve the company’s dream of generating Rs 20 crore in revenue in the next fiscal year and would greatly contribute to meeting the rising demands through expanding production avenues,” said Sreejith.

