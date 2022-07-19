‘Cover’ story

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Don’t judge a book by its cover, wrote George Eliot in his 1860 book The Mill on the Floss. Absolutely true, says graphic artist Arun Gokul, who has designed over 1,000 book covers. But, he adds, the cover can — ideally should — give the reader a glimpse into the soul of a book. The 40-year-old artist, who hails from Pathanamthitta, has associated with major publishing houses such as DC Books and Manorma Publications, and veteran authors such as M Mukundan and Perumbadavam Sreedharan.

Currently working at the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature in Thiruvananthapuram, Arun believes there is a need to “create a space for book cover artists in the cultural scene of Kerala”. It is also essential to encourage the present generation to bond with books, he adds. Arun plays with letters in various graphic designs and styles. One, however, finds few of his works trending on social media, as he is reluctant to showcase them online, unlike most other new-age artists. Notwithstanding the poor recognition and remuneration he receives, Arun says he enjoys his work and adds that he represents all book cover artists who are usually neglected by the mainstream.

“Book covers are also works of art,” he says. “When these books hit the stalls for sales, it is like an exhibition of our works.Covers matter when it comes to sales,” adds Arun who has also made posters for films, including Indian Rupee.“Though the same cover designs are used to publish more editions of the book even after years, the cover designer is often not given their due. That said, sometimes, we are not even invited to the book launch.”

A self-taught artist, Arun made headlines in 2010 for the IFFK posters he made as a freelance designer. Subsequently, he specialised in designing book covers due to his love for literature.Arun’s strong foundation comes from his student days, he says. “I studied fine arts in Mavellikara, Malayalam literature in Pathanamthitta and journalism in Kochi,” he adds.Love for literature and broad reading helped him conceive beautiful cover designs for books such as Shaju V V’s Oru Adholoka Recipe, P K Rajashekharan’s MalayaliyudeMadhyama Jeevitham,Jessi Narayan’s Manthrika Ayitheehyamala, and Braja Sorensen’s Living The Bhagavad Gita.

“Cover designs are often not created after reading the book; the editor or publisher reveals about the subject or the title,” he explains. “The rest is drawn up from our imagination, creativity.” Arun says the aspect that he enjoys the most is the “independence to design and space for our creativity”. The design for Perumal Murugan’s Ardhanareeshwara was one such work that received a lot of appreciation, he adds.

“Similarly, for Malayaliyude Madhyama Jeevitham, I used the two Ma in the fonts of Malayala Manorama and Mathrubhumi newspapers to design the cover. It was well-received,” he says.Arun says his mission is to carve a space for cover designers and ensure due recognition. “Appreciation from the authors, especially veterans like Perumbadavam Sreedharan, boosts my energy.”

BOOK VERSE

It was Arun’s love for literature and broad reading that helped him create beautiful cover for books

KOCHI: Don’t judge a book by its cover, wrote George Eliot in his 1860 book The Mill on the Floss. Absolutely true, says graphic artist Arun Gokul, who has designed over 1,000 book covers. But, he adds, the cover can — ideally should — give the reader a glimpse into the soul of a book. The 40-year-old artist, who hails from Pathanamthitta, has associated with major publishing houses such as DC Books and Manorma Publications, and veteran authors such as M Mukundan and Perumbadavam Sreedharan. Currently working at the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature in Thiruvananthapuram, Arun believes there is a need to “create a space for book cover artists in the cultural scene of Kerala”. It is also essential to encourage the present generation to bond with books, he adds. Arun plays with letters in various graphic designs and styles. One, however, finds few of his works trending on social media, as he is reluctant to showcase them online, unlike most other new-age artists. Notwithstanding the poor recognition and remuneration he receives, Arun says he enjoys his work and adds that he represents all book cover artists who are usually neglected by the mainstream. “Book covers are also works of art,” he says. “When these books hit the stalls for sales, it is like an exhibition of our works.Covers matter when it comes to sales,” adds Arun who has also made posters for films, including Indian Rupee.“Though the same cover designs are used to publish more editions of the book even after years, the cover designer is often not given their due. That said, sometimes, we are not even invited to the book launch.” A self-taught artist, Arun made headlines in 2010 for the IFFK posters he made as a freelance designer. Subsequently, he specialised in designing book covers due to his love for literature.Arun’s strong foundation comes from his student days, he says. “I studied fine arts in Mavellikara, Malayalam literature in Pathanamthitta and journalism in Kochi,” he adds.Love for literature and broad reading helped him conceive beautiful cover designs for books such as Shaju V V’s Oru Adholoka Recipe, P K Rajashekharan’s MalayaliyudeMadhyama Jeevitham,Jessi Narayan’s Manthrika Ayitheehyamala, and Braja Sorensen’s Living The Bhagavad Gita. “Cover designs are often not created after reading the book; the editor or publisher reveals about the subject or the title,” he explains. “The rest is drawn up from our imagination, creativity.” Arun says the aspect that he enjoys the most is the “independence to design and space for our creativity”. The design for Perumal Murugan’s Ardhanareeshwara was one such work that received a lot of appreciation, he adds. “Similarly, for Malayaliyude Madhyama Jeevitham, I used the two Ma in the fonts of Malayala Manorama and Mathrubhumi newspapers to design the cover. It was well-received,” he says.Arun says his mission is to carve a space for cover designers and ensure due recognition. “Appreciation from the authors, especially veterans like Perumbadavam Sreedharan, boosts my energy.” BOOK VERSE It was Arun’s love for literature and broad reading that helped him create beautiful cover for books