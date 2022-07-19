Crypto scam: Prime accused nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested the prime accused in a multi-crore cryptocurrency scam that duped people by offering huge returns. Vinod K K, 53, of Mudavoor, Muvattupuzha, was nabbed by a special team after Ernakulam Rural S P Vivek Kumar directed to launch a detailed probe into a case which was registered at Perumbavoor police station.

