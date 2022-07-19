Man detained under KAAPA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) to arrest a repeated offender and send him into preventive detention. Karumalloor native Ibrahim alias Umbai, 34, who was involved in multiple criminal cases, has been jailed for six months.The detention under KAAPA was sanctioned after the Ernakulam rural police chief submitted a report to the district collector. Ibrahim was involved in a highway robbery in March this year. He was also booked in various cases including murder attempt, assault, cheating, abetment of suicide, molestation and abduction.

