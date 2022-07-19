Home Cities Kochi

Man detained under KAAPA

The police on Monday invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) to arrest a repeated offender and send him into preventive detention.

Published: 19th July 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) to arrest a repeated offender and send him into preventive detention. Karumalloor native Ibrahim alias Umbai, 34, who was involved in multiple criminal cases, has been jailed for six months.The detention under KAAPA was sanctioned after the Ernakulam rural police chief submitted a report to the district collector. Ibrahim was involved in a highway robbery in March this year. He was also booked in various cases including murder attempt, assault, cheating, abetment of suicide, molestation and abduction.

