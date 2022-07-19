Man detained under KAAPA

KOCHI: The police on Monday invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) to arrest a repeated offender and send him into preventive detention. Karumalloor native Ibrahim alias Umbai, 34, who was involved in multiple criminal cases, has been jailed for six months.The detention under KAAPA was sanctioned after the Ernakulam rural police chief submitted a report to the district collector. Ibrahim was involved in a highway robbery in March this year. He was also booked in various cases including murder attempt, assault, cheating, abetment of suicide, molestation and abduction.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Speaker Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha
New images show China has built a full-fledged village near Doklam
At Rs 2,391 crore, HUL's net profit at 14 per cent; total income up 20 per cent at Rs 14,757 crore
Kerala: Should the roads be renamed 'K-Road' for filling the potholes? asks HC
British PM race: Rishi Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote, edges closer to final spot
IPL franchise owners buy all six teams in Cricket South Africa's new T20 league: Report