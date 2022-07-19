Toy, ahoy!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Toys usually transport us back to our childhoods. There would be few people who did not have a favourite toy -- be it a teddy bear, obscure doll, miniature car or aeroplane, or that plastic M16 rifle. And then, there were those ever-exciting board games such as Monopoly and Scotland Yard. They all were close to our hearts, and treasured.

Times have changed, and so has the treasure trove. Children are increasingly switching to virtual games. At times, it is heartbreaking to see toys decked up in cupboards, left behind unwanted. However, on the brighter side, the Indian toy market crossed $1 billion last year, and is expected to touch $2 billion by 2025.

There is more good news. Thanks to the thrust on Make in India, the Indian toy industry is booming. According the latest government data, import of toys dipped by 70 per cent, while exports surged by 60 per cent, over the past three years.This trade reset followed a government quality control order in 2020, by which toys were brought under the ambit of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Thus ended the domination of Chinese toys in the Indian market.

Kerala, too, is witnessing massive sales of desi toys. “Currently, about 90 per cent of the toys in the market are Indian-made,” says Santhosh P C, who runs the Bombay Toy Home at Broadway in Kochi. “Some of the popular picks from the domestic sector include the spinning top, ludo, kitchen sets, cricket bats, etc,” he adds. “Imports mainly include electronic toys and plush dolls. We source the toys from distributors within the state, and also from dealers in cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata.” While superhero characters are all-time favourites, toy dealers say multi-coloured ‘pop it’ toys are recent hits.

“Besides toys, activity sets, puzzles, building blocks and Rubik’s cubes also have lot of takers,” says Sadeek K A, owner of My Master’s Agencies, a wholesale toy shop in Kochi. “Action figures like Hulk, Spiderman and Superman are rage among boys, while girls prefer kitchen sets and dolls. About 90% of the board games, too, are made in India.”

Notably, high-end chains such as Hamleys have also increased inventory Indian-made toys. “There has been a 60 per cent increase in the market share of Indian toys,” says Hamelys store manager Vipin Chandran. “Board games are top-sellers. We also have craft- and science-based toys such as candle making, soap making kits. Mini jeeps and cars, though expensive, have many takers.”

Store managers note that many upmarket toys, such as Nerf guns, are now made or assembled in India. Even on e-biz sites, the ‘country of origin’ of such brands is now marked as ‘India’.Highlighting the recent trend, Liju Joseph, a wholesale distributor and member of Toys Association of India, says, “We deal only in Indian-made toys. Toy stores take stocks from us. Though we faced a crisis during the pandemic, we are slowly getting back on track.”

Thiruvananthapuram, too, is witnessing a larger inflow of Indian made toys, says Beena, a saleswoman at Goodmorning store in Palayam. “Most people buy rattle toys and teethers for babies. For one year and above, the demand is for battery-operated toys,” she adds.

Sreenidhi of Giggles in Thiruvananthapuram says stacking toys are popular, as they help little ones identify colours and shapes. “In the preschool-plus age groups, Tom and Jerry, Peppa Pig puzzles, superhero masks, battery-operated cars, and other electronic toys have strong demand.” Meanwhile, traditional toys are also making a comeback, says an employee at Cultural Shoppe in Thiruvananthapuram. “Wooden toys are in great demand,” he adds. “There has been a rise in sales of traditional toys.The hand-painted toys at our store are sourced from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.”

With inputs from Tinisha Rachel Samuel, Abhirami M and Gouri S Dev

QUANTITY VS QUALITY

Indian toys have made their mark in terms of quantity, but need to now focus on quality, says some traders. “Some Indian-made toys are of inferior quality,” says a dealer at Mather Bazar in Kochi. “Import of Chinese toys has come down; there is not much of bulk imports like in older times. Most of what you see in the market are from old stocks. In the case of Indian-made toys, the main centres are Gujarat, Sadar Bazar (Delhi), Manish Market (Mumbai) and Abdul Rahman Street (Mumbai).” Toy mechanic Sarun, however, argues that Indian products are better than their Chinese counterparts. “I have a diploma in electronics. I repair electric cars and bikes, mostly made in China,” he adds. “Chinese toys are not durable; they are just appealing to the eye, with bright colours and lights. Indian toys may not be as attractive, but are definitely more durable.”

