You name it, this ‘doctor’ will fix it

A native of Kumily in Idukki, Vijayan, who used to be a ragpicker, came to Kochi looking for a job.

19th July 2022

Vijayan at his toy workshop in Kaloor | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From battery-operated cars and bikes to remote-controlled helicopters and aeroplanes, Vijayan T K is a ‘doctor’ for damaged toys. For the past 14 years, this self-taught mechanic has been giving broken toys a fresh lease of life at his house-cum-workshop, Shalom Toys, near Kaloor. Vijayan’s clientele includes students, who seek his help for science projects.

“As a child, I was forced to stay at a relative’s place, where I had to do household chores,” he says. “I used to marvel at the toys that the children of the house used to play with. My passion for toys traces back to those days.”

A native of Kumily in Idukki, Vijayan, who used to be a ragpicker, came to Kochi looking for a job. “I did masonry as a daily wager. But I always had a fascination for toys, which I never got to play with as a child,” he says. “I loved watching those remote-controlled helicopters take off and hover.”  

Vijayan adds he saved up and bought himself a remote-controlled helicopter. “However, it hit the roof and got damaged. I tried fixing it and, after many attempts, succeeded,” he smiles.

Impressed by his work, some shops in Marine Drive gave Vijayan some toys to repair. “That’s how I ended up as a toy mechanic,” he says. “Now, My day starts at 8am and ends mostly by 1am. Toys are my life.”Vijayan, whose wife and daughter are in Idukki, adds that he understands how important a toy could be for a child.“That thought keeps me going. Hence, I never say no to any client.” he says. “I also fix toys discarded by well-off people and sell them at affordable prices to needy families.”

