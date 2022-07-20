Tiny world of a motorhead

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There are many kinds of motorheads. And Kollam-based Rajneesh Babu loves vehicles specially made for off-road riding. Be it the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara, the ideal off-road utility vehicle, or the iconic Jeep Willys, the graphic designer creates scaled-down models of these vehicles with perfect detailing.

From his childhood, Rajneesh was fascinated with off-road vehicles, especially jeeps. “I was interested in miniature art from a young age. It was my hobby to create a scaled-down version of cars using cardboards at home. Even after getting a job as a graphic designer, I continued my passion. It was when I joined a social media group called Miniature Crafters. I started dedicating time to create mini models of off-road vehicle,” says Rajneesh.

Anand Mahindra

He started his new endeavour by creating a model of Mahindra CL 550 MDI, a police jeep. After perfecting his art, he sat down to recreate his favourite vehicle Mahindra Thar. He was even able to gift it to Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group. “This was the happiest moment for me. The chairman was very happy and he even sent me an appreciation letter,” says the motorhead.

Another fantastic model by Rajneesh is the Maruti Gypsy miniature, according to him, an all-rounder and powerful SUV. A modest radio control device accelerates the vehicle and gives it appropriate two-wheel drive power. This model was tested with the fancy DLR unit. It has a wild sporty appeal, thanks to the metallic apple green and matt black colours.

“The front and rear suspension leaf springs are coated in fluorescent orange colour. The front bumper and fog lamps give it a striking appearance. The wide sporty tyres are ready-made, not handcrafted. I used forex to make the vehicle’s body,” says the artist.

Rajneesh believes that making miniature models considered an art some years back. However, now, as more artists in the state are exploring the field, it is gaining popularity. “I use the actual paint used in original vehicles to colour my little models too. I am using the latest 3D printer to construct the parts of vehicles,” he explains. The artist says it takes four days to six months to complete a model.

