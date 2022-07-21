Tackle the monsoon woes

Dr Jeeson C Unni By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the onset of monsoon in the state, along with the reopening of schools, children are flocking to clinics and hospitals with viral fevers and hand, foot and mouth diseases. While worried parents are calling up with queries, children are irritated with aches and fever. The number of sick toddlers is high this year. The ‘immunity deprivation’ due to lack of contact with viruses during the Covid isolation in the past two years has resulted in children easily getting affected by several viruses they have no antibodies against. Here are some tips for parents to take care of their children during this rainy season:

Hydration

Ensure that children drink plenty of water - do not offer tea or caffeinated drinks as they can cause more dehydration. This will prevent children from becoming sick and dehydrated when they develop a fever.

When a child is hydrated, the temperature decreases. When children are sick and have a fever, they often do not want to eat and that is fine. But it is very important to keep them hydrated by offering fluids

Medication

Do not panic when a child develops a fever. Give paracetamol when the child is uncomfortable due to fever. A child who is active or asleep but febrile need not be given a medicine for fever reduction. Fever is part of the child’s defence mechanism. No antibiotic works for these viral illnesses

Cleanliness

Make sure children continue to wash their hands and use sanitiser which they have learnt due to the pandemic outbreak. Washing hands with soap and water helps prevent diarrhoeal illnesses that are common during monsoon

Balanced diet

Avoid street food. Home food is ideal. Ample greens and seasonal fruits like banana, papaya and pomegranate should be added to their diet. Also, include beetroot in your child’s diet since it is packed with antioxidants, and is known to increase immunity. Avoid pre-cut fruits and salads. Dry fruits and nuts are among the best foods to boost immunity during the monsoon.

Protection from mosquitoes

Mosquitoes breed in the rainy season which makes the kids prone to dangerous infections like dengue.

These infections are spreading at a fast pace in our state. So, cover your child with loose, full sleeves cotton clothing that minimises skin exposure. Mosquito nets on windows, doors and child-safe mosquito repellent creams prevent mosquito bites.

Diaper care

Frequent urination is a common occurrence in the monsoon. If you have young children, diapers (preferably cotton-padded diapers) have to be changed frequently to avoid wetness and fungal infections.

Keep warm and dry

Wetness and dampness increase the chances of infections. Hence, it is pertinent that we encourage children to carry raincoats and umbrellas when stepping out. In case, the child gets wet, we must ask them to change into clean and dry clothes immediately

The author is a senior consultant, paediatrics, at Aster Medcity

