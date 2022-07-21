Truck gutted, ‘breakfast’ saves driver and assistant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fire triggered by a short circuit gutted a truck parked on the roadside adjacent to the Ernakulam medical college on Wednesday morning. The vehicle’s engine, cabin and front tyres were completely destroyed in the fire that occurred around 9am. Fortunately, the driver and his assistant had left the vehicle to have breakfast at a restaurant nearby.

“According to a preliminary observation, a faulty battery may have caused the mishap. Since the cabin was made of plastic materials and mats, the fire engulfed the vehicle within seconds. We couldn’t recover the vehicle’s documents, which were stored in the cabin,” said Satheesan K N, fire officer, Thrikkakara fire station.

As there is an order by the district collector prohibiting tipper lorries from operating during school hours, the driver and his assistant had got out of the vehicle to have breakfast, the officer said. Two fire engines from Thrikkakara and Eloor rushed to the scene and put out the fire.

